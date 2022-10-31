TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban is still pretty lively at age 71, but don’t expect the head coach to take part in Alabama’s tradition of birthday dunks in the team’s cold tub. When asked how players were going to celebrate the head coach’s birthday Monday, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o jokingly suggested giving him the dunking treatment before quickly thinking better of the idea.

“No, that’s not going to go well," To'oTo'o said with a laugh. "We’ve got practice today, so just go out and practice, sing him happy birthday before practice. But Coach is strictly business, so I don’t think he sees this as his birthday.”

Quarterback Bryce Young revealed that safety Jordan Battle is in charge of the ceremony that typically involves players getting picked up and heaved into the team’s cold tub. However, the Heisman Trophy winner is expecting Saban to remain dry following Monday’s practice.

“That’s the GOAT,” Young said. “If he doesn’t want to go in the cold tub, that’s not happening. He’s definitely exempt from that.”

Saban’s 71st birthday comes during his 16th season at Alabama and 50th year of coaching. Earlier this month, the head coach said he has no plans of hanging up his whistle anytime soon.

“People always ask me how you keep going,” Saban said on Oct. 20 during his weekly radio show. “I kind of enjoy the grind of the week and preparing for the game, getting ready for the game, setting up the game plan, doing all that, just as much as the game itself. I can’t answer that. I really can’t. I certainly would never want to ride the program down if I didn’t feel like I was doing a good job.”

Saban is currently the second-oldest head coach at the FBS level, trailing only North Carolina’s Mack Brown, who turned 71 on Aug. 27. In August, Saban extended his contract through the 2029 season when he will turn 78.

“Obviously, Coach is really probably the biggest reason why we’re all here on the team,” Young said. “Just that level of excellence that’s sustained at a high level throughout the years. Me being a part of it now for this being my third year, just to be able to see what that level of greatness looks like up close and personal. The level that he holds himself to first and foremost and to all of us, it really pushed me to be a better person and a better player the same way it has everyone else.

"So I think we’re all just grateful for that. His birthday is kind of a cool little opportunity to reflect, but I have all the respect in the world for Coach — we all do. He’s the greatest to do it, so I’m just happy to be here and be able to learn from him every day.”