The Crimson Tide made a change in returning duties over the weekend as freshman Caleb Downs stepped in for Kool-Aid McKinstry after the junior fumbled a return at the end of the first quarter. Downs had a pair of adventurous fair catches of his own but turned in one of the plays of the game when he returned a punt 85 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Following the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he had confidence in McKinstry and Downs as well as sophomore receiver Isaiah Bond when it comes to punt return duties. However, it appears Downs is the favorite to hold onto the role moving forward.

If so, he won’t face any hostility from McKinstry.

“I’m just here for the team,” McKinstry said Tuesday. “Whenever my number’s called, that’s when I’ll step up. Caleb did a good job this weekend. I feel like he stepped up into the role and did a great job with the scoring a touchdown and just going out there making sure he did well for the team, so when my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

McKinstry’s demotion comes after a series of special teams miscues this season. Two weeks ago, he ​​muffed a punt in Alabama's win over Kentucky which set up the Wildcats' first touchdown. He’s also had trouble judging balls in the air, allowing them to hit the turf and roll for more yardage.

Downs followed up his 85-yard touchdown over the weekend with a 5-yard return. Those were his only two attempts on the afternoon.

Regardless of how Alabama’s punt-return competition plays out, Downs and McKinstry will both continue to play big roles in the Crimson Tide’s secondary.

McKinstry, a projected first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, is second on the team with six pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s held opposing passers to a 65.7 NFL passer rating, allowing them to complete just 42.9% of the balls thrown his way.

Downs leads all Alabama defensive backs with an 89.0 coverage grade from PFF. The true freshman has a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble to go with a team-high 90 tackles through 11 games.

This week, the two will look to lead Alabama’s secondary against an Auburn passing game that has failed to record 200 yards through the air in seven of its last eight games.

While Saturday’s game will be Downs’ first trip to the Plains, McKinstry already has a memorable moment under his belt inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. That came during his freshman season two years ago when he tipped away T.J. Finley’s two-point attempt in a quadruple overtime to set up Alabama’s game-winning conversion.

McKinstry wouldn’t mind Downs following in his footsteps in that regard as well by coming up with some freshman heroics this week.

“I would just tell Caleb to be himself,” McKinstry said when asked what advice he has for Downs this week. “He already knows what he needs to do as a player. He’s a good player and he prepares the right way, he does everything the right way so I’d just tell him to be himself. That’s all I’d tell him for any game or any time he asks me any question, just be yourself. I know we trust in him and we know he’s gonna do his job.”

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 in the SEC) and Auburn (6-5, 3-4) are set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.