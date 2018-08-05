TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The trend at Alabama has been for a star receiver to separate himself from the rest of the pack. Nick Saban’s dominance began with Julio Jones as the offense’s primary target. Biletnikoff Award winner Amari Cooper came next and was followed by Calvin Ridley the past three seasons.



So who will be Alabama’s go-to receiver this year?

Last season, Ridley accounted for more than a third of Alabama’s receiving yards and tallied more than five times as many receptions as any other Crimson Tide receiver. Not only does Alabama lose its All-American playmaker but it will also be without its two other starting receivers in Cam Sims and Robert Foster. However, unlike other position groups that were stricken by departures, Alabama doesn't lack for weapons in the passing game.

The Crimson Tide returns a talented trio of sophomores in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith in what Saban described as a dynamic receiving corps. All three wideouts ranked inside the Rivals 150 for the 2017 class and showed plenty of promise during their freshman years. Jeudy a former five-star finished second on the team with 264 receiving yards on 14 catches and pulled in two touchdowns. Ruggs led the team in touchdown receptions with six, tallying 12 total catches for 229 yards. Smith had just seven receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns but was on the other end of Tua Tagovailoa’s 41-yard strike in overtime of the national championship game to clinch the Crimson Tide’s 17th national title.

A better question might be this: Does Alabama even need a go-to guy this season?

