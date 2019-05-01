The two receivers finally put the debate to bed Tuesday as they were filmed racing each other side by side in a 40-yard dash inside of Alabama’s Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. The race was neck-and-neck, but a close examination shows Ruggs barely beating out his sophomore teammate with a late lean at the finish.

The two receivers are both former tracks stars in high school and have displayed their elite speed on the field numerous times. However, there was never definitive proof over who was faster.

We might have finally found out the answer to one of Alabama’s most burning questions. There’s been a lengthy debate over who is the Crimson Tide’s fastest player with the two most common answers coming in either Henry Ruggs III or Jaylen Waddle.

However, the real winner here appears to be Alabama, which might have two receivers with 4.2 speed. Ruggs was reportedly clocked in the 4.25 range in the 40 during Alabama’s pro day in March. That time came despite the star receiver claiming he left a bit in the tank.

“I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn’t feel like I had a good start,” Ruggs said of the pro-day time, “but after they told me the numbers I was like ... I still feel like I can do better.”

Waddle is no slouch either. In high school, the speedy receiver earned the nickname “Magic” for his ability to disappear from defenders in a blink of an eye. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound dynamo has previously been clocked at 4.37 in the 40. However, if Ruggs was running anywhere near his pro day speed Tuesday, Waddle could have also posted a sub-4.3 time.

“The dude is explosive,” former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs said last season. “He really might be the fastest dude on the team. I think the dude runs at least a 4.28, legit. He has legit speed.”

To put things into perspective, the fastest 40-time in this year’s NFL Combine came from former Ole Miss safety Zedrick Woods, who was clocked at 4.29. Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross set the NFL Combine record with a time of 4.22 in 2017.

Last year, Ruggs proved his speed translates into games as he was clocked at 23 miles per hour by Alabama’s catapult system during an 83-yard run against Missouri. The thought of the Crimson Tide having someone just as fast is the stuff of nightmares for opposing defenders. And that’s not even taking into account Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith, who aren’t exactly slow in their own rights.

“It’s a hassle trying to guard all our receivers from Ruggs to Waddle to Smitty to Jeudy,” former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson said last season. “It’s hard for guys like us out there. It’s just hard.”

By the looks of it, things will be even harder for Alabama’s opponents this season.