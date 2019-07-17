The preseason honors continue to roll in for Najee Harris. The Alabama running back was one of 71 players named to the Doak Walker Award watch list announced Wednesday. This is the second watch list Harris has been included on this week as he was announced as a candidate for the Maxwell Award on Monday.

The Doak Walker Award was established in 1989 to recognize the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. Alabama has two former winners in Trent Richardson (2011) and Derrick Henry (2015).

Harris led Alabama with 6.69 yards per carries last season. He also finished second on the team with 783 yards while chipping in four touchdowns. His best game came against Arkansas State as he recorded 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Harris joined Alabama as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2017 class. After working behind a busy backfield his first two years the junior projects to take on the starting role this season with the departures of Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs.

“Najee is a very talented player,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said last season. “He's got great size and speed. He's very effective when he has the ball in his hand, and he's a complete player in terms of being a good receiver as well as a good runner with the ball.

“I think the improvement that he's made has come because of the experience that he's gained as a player, and he's a more complete player now.”