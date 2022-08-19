DJ Dale calls 2022 defensive line 'dynamic'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Experience is a luxury in college football and depth is hard to come by.
Alabama checks off both boxes this season at defensive line, as the Crimson Tide could possibly start a trio of seniors in D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young, when the team hosts Utah State on Sept. 3.
The senior trio combined for 22 starts last season and is poised to share the field with a bevy of young talent in 2022.
“I think the strength of that group is probably the numbers,” Nick Saban said. “We have some decent depth. We’ve got to keep developing guys to be able to play with a little more consistency. We’ve got some good pass rushers, but they’re mostly the outside ‘backer type guys. We’ve got to do a better job of pushing the pocket inside but that group works hard and we have some experience. But we also have some young guys that I think can add to the depth and make a contribution.”
Along with Dale, Eboigbe and Young, Alabama returns juniors Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs, redshirt sophomore Jah-Marien Latham and three former Rivals250 prospects in Khurtis Perry, Isaiah Hastings and Jaheim Oatis.
The depth excited defensive coordinator Pete Golding who alluded to finding ways to get his best defensive lineman on the field and let them work their matchups.
“We have a lot of guys who would normally be five-techniques in a 4-2 system that when you get to third down, you bump them inside to the three-techniques and get those guys one-on-one,” Golding said. “I think it doesn’t matter. On third down, if you’re going to rush four guys, who are your four best pass rushers. I don’t give a shit if you call him outside linebackers or d-line or inside linebackers, let’s get the best four guys to rush and put them where you need to put them and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
The flexibility upfront will hopefully help Alabama replace Phidarian Mathis who led the defensive line room and finished second on the team with 9.0 sacks last year. Outside of Matis, no other returning defensive lineman recorded more than 2.0 sacks in 15 games.
Despite the loss of Mathis, Dale said that this season’s group is the best he’s ever played with during his four-year tenure, adding, “Everyone can communicate with each other and everybody has a feel for what is going on, so it doesn’t really matter who is in.”
While Dale is likely to return to nose guard, Golding will be able to move different players along the defensive line to give Alabama the best matchup. Couple that with the edge rush trio of Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell and the Crimson Tide may once again be in the top five in the nation in sacks.
“Like Coach (Golding) said we have a dynamic group,” Dale said. “Everyone for the most part can play different positions. Coach Pete is a genius so whatever he dials up we will be able to execute it.”