DJ Dale calls 2022 defensive line 'dynamic'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Experience is a luxury in college football and depth is hard to come by.

Alabama checks off both boxes this season at defensive line, as the Crimson Tide could possibly start a trio of seniors in D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young, when the team hosts Utah State on Sept. 3.

The senior trio combined for 22 starts last season and is poised to share the field with a bevy of young talent in 2022.

“I think the strength of that group is probably the numbers,” Nick Saban said. “We have some decent depth. We’ve got to keep developing guys to be able to play with a little more consistency. We’ve got some good pass rushers, but they’re mostly the outside ‘backer type guys. We’ve got to do a better job of pushing the pocket inside but that group works hard and we have some experience. But we also have some young guys that I think can add to the depth and make a contribution.”

Along with Dale, Eboigbe and Young, Alabama returns juniors Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs, redshirt sophomore Jah-Marien Latham and three former Rivals250 prospects in Khurtis Perry, Isaiah Hastings and Jaheim Oatis.

The depth excited defensive coordinator Pete Golding who alluded to finding ways to get his best defensive lineman on the field and let them work their matchups.