Dickerson earned a 70.7 grade from Pro Football Football Focus. Paired alongside Deonte Brown, who made his first start of the season at right guard, the duo helped the Crimson Tide gain 448 yards, including 155 yards on the ground.

Dickerson, who typically starts at right guard, slid over to center to replace injured Chris Owens during Alabama’s 47-28 victory over Texas A&M. A day removed from the game, the numbers show the Florida State transfer was one of the Crimson Tide’s best offensive lineman on the afternoon.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s hard for Nick Saban to evaluate the play of his offensive line from the sidelines. Instead, the Alabama head coach relies on his assistants in the coaching box to relay feedback through his headset. The chatter surrounding Landon Dickson on Saturday was mostly positive.

“I feel like we are getting better in the run game,” Dickerson said. “Obviously, details, details, details. There’s some things where we’re only a couple inches away from a good run happening. I think we’ve just got to keep going and keep working each week, and eventually things will start hitting real good.”

Alabama was especially successful running between Dickerson and Brown. The Crimson Tide hit the gap between the center and the right guard seven times Saturday, resulting in 46 yards and five first downs, including two runs of 10 yards or more. Brown was Alabama’s highest-graded offensive player on the day, earning a 72.4 grade from PFF. He also had a team-high 71.6 run-blocking grade.

“I think Landon did a great job,” said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was sacked just once on the afternoon. “With communicating up front with the guys, giving Mike points, sliding to protect me.

“I think Deonte Brown did a great job as well. We had some miscommunication errors up front, but I think the second half we came out better. We cleaned everything up.”

Alabama has now rushed for 150 or more yards in its last three games. The Crimson Tide’s 5.0 yards per carry Saturday allowed it to control more of the clock and keep its defense off the field. Alabama controlled possession for 30:56 and gained 93 of its rushing yards in the fourth quarter as it was able to put the game away late. Running back Najee Harris carried the ball 20 times for 114 yards, becoming the first player to reach the century mark against Texas A&M this season.

“I thought we did a good job, for the most part,” Saban said, “Created balance and were able to run the ball at the end of the game when we needed to, which I think was a real positive.”

Following the game, Nick Saban said Owens should be able to start practicing on his injured knee this week. Given Alabama’s success in the Lone Star State over the weekend, it will be interesting to see if the Texas native returns to the starting lineup once he recovers from his injury.

Alabama’s versatility across the line should create plenty of options moving forward. The Crimson Tide could elect to keep Saturday’s starting five of Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Dickerson, Brown and Jedrick Wills Jr. If Saban decides to reinsert Owens, Alabama could shift Dickerson back to right guard and replace Neal with Brown at left guard. Brown started five games at left guard last season, and Neal, a freshman, has struggled at times.

Alabama will continue to explore those possibilities this week as it prepares for a Tennessee defense that ranks No. 69 in the nation, allowing 159.67 yards per game on the ground. The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) will host the Volunteers (2-4, 1-2) at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.