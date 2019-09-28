TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — DeVonta Smith put together the greatest single-game performance by an Alabama receiver during the Crimson Tide's 59-31 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. It took him less than a half to do it. The junior recorded 11 receptions and set two school single-game records with 274 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Smith’s five receiving touchdowns also tie an SEC record.

Smith’s 274 receiving yards broke the previous record of 224 set twice by Amari Cooper in 2014. Alabama’s has previously had a receiver record three touchdowns eight times. Before Saturday, Jerry Jeudy was the most recent to accomplish the feat, pulling in three touchdowns against New Mexico State earlier this year.



Smith got things started Saturday with a 74-yard touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage. He later found the end zone from 25 yards, 23 yards and 33 yards respectively in the second quarter before recording his fifth touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Tagovailoa in the third quarter.

Smith had eight receptions for 221 yards and four touchdowns by the half. His fifth touchdown came during Alabama’s first possession of the third quarter

Through five games Smith has 31 receptions for 537 yards and eight touchdowns.

This story will be updated.