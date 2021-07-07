DeVonta Smith earns Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year

DeVonta Smith will need to make a little more room on his trophy mantel. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner received his most recent honor Wednesday when he was named the 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league's athletics directors. Smith was joined by Kentucky volleyball player Madison Lilley as the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

"We are proud to honor DeVonta and Madison, who not only excelled in the SEC but were also recognized as the best in their sport across the country. They are the ultimate examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "DeVonta and Madison both were members of national championship teams and recipients of their sport's national player of the year award. Each has competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics, benefitted from the world-class support provided by their universities and, through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence, have reached the pinnacle of collegiate athletic success. Congratulations to DeVonta and Madison and thank you for being part of the SEC!"

Smith, led the country in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He helped Alabama to a perfect 13-0 season, including a 52-24 College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Ohio State where he was named Offensive Most Outstanding Player after recording 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns — all of which came in the first half.

Along with taking home the Heisman Trophy, Smith also earned the Maxwell Award, the AP National Player of the Year award, the Biletnikoff Award and the Paul Hornung Award. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Smith holds the SEC and school career record for receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He owns four- and five-TD games making him the only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling 4 or more receiving touchdowns.

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.

Smith is the fourth Alabama football player to win the award and the first since Mark Ingram in 2009-10. He marks the 12th Alabama athlete to be recognized since its creation. Past winners include: 2011-12 Brooke Pancake (women's golf); 2010-11 Kayla Hoffman (gymnastics); 2009-10 Ingram Jr. (football); 2003-04 Jeana Rice (gymnastics); 2001-02 Andree' Pickens (gymnastics); 1990 Dee Foster (gymnastics); 1988-89 Derrick Thomas (football); 1986-87 Cornelius Bennett (football); 1986-87 Lillie Leatherwood-King (track and field); 1984-85 Penney Hauschild (gymnastics); 1978-79 Reggie King (basketball).