Alabama’s defense deflated Mississippi State’s patented Air Raid offense. Meanwhile, it was Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith who provided the aerial display during the Crimson Tide’s 41-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama forced Mississippi State to three-and-outs on each of its first five drives. By the time the Bulldogs finally moved the chains for the first time with 9:34 left in the second quarter, Jones and Smith had already hooked up for a pair of touchdowns while helping the Tide jump out to a 20-0 lead. Saturday’s Halloween matchup fell on Nick Saban’s 69th birthday. The contest was never in doubt as the Tide blew out the candles early on any hope of an upset. Alabama scored on four of its first five possessions rolling into the half with a four-score lead. Mississippi State came into the matchup leading the SEC in total defense, holding opponents to 295.5 yards per game. Alabama eclipsed that total by the second quarter, finishing the game with 499 yards. With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined due to COVID-19, Jones continued to add to his Heisman campaign. The Alabama quarterback completed 24 of 31 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Through six games, Jones has thrown for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Offensive MVP — DeVonta Smith

The Egg Bowl rivalry leaves little room for common ground. However, if there’s one thing college football fans in the state of Mississippi can agree on next month it’s that they are glad to finally be done with DeVonta Smith. The senior receiver continued his assault on the Magnolia State on Saturday, reeling in 11 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns. That came after Smith recorded 164 yards and a touchdown on a school-record 13 receptions while also running in a 14-yard score against Ole Miss earlier this season. Over the last two years, Smith has torched the state of Mississippi for 773 total yards and 11 touchdowns over five games (two apiece against Mississippi State and Ole Miss and one against Southern Miss). Smith got off a slow start Saturday night, losing 6 yards on a shovel pass before uncharacteristically dropping a ball in the end zone. He atoned for the mistake later in the first quarter as he got on the other end of a 35-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones. The two hooked up for a 53-yard score on Alabama’s next possession before adding an 11-yard scoring strike before the half. Smith’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 10-yard grab, gave him 31 on his career, tying him with Amari Cooper for the school’s all-time record. Running back Najee Harris earns an honorable mention after recording 119 yards on 21 carries while also catching six passes for 36 yards. The senior back broke the century mark on the ground for the third time this season.

Defensive MVP — Dylan Moses

This award could have gone several ways, but Dylan Moses ultimately earns the honor for preserving the shutout in what was by far Alabama’s best defensive performance of the season. With Mississippi facing a first-and-goal from the Alabama 9-yard in the third quarter, Moses came down with an interception as he ripped away a pass from Bulldogs quarterback Will Rodgers in the end zone. The redshirt junior linebacker finished with seven tackles, four solos, to go with the pick. Brian Branch also came up big for Alabama. Making his first college start from the Money position, the freshman defensive back wasted little time making his presence felt, recording a pass deflection on the game’s first play from scrimmage. He finished the game with six tackles and two pass breakups. Fellow freshman defensive back Malachi Moore was also impressive, tallying a team-high eight tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Mississippi State came into the matchup ranked No. 5 in the nation averaging 357.5 yards per game through the air but managed just 156 passing yards against Alabama. Two more Alabama freshmen highlighted the stat sheet as outside linebacker Will Anderson had five stops, including two for a loss with two quarterback hurries while defensive tackle Tim Smith forced and recovered a fumble. Junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II capped off the night in style, with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.