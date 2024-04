Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold became the first corner taken in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions made him the No. 24 overall pick Thursday.

The Lions traded up from the No. 29 pick to select Arnold, who became the third player from the Crimson Tide to come off the board after offensive lineman JC Latham was picked No. 7 to the Tennessee Titans and linebacker Dallas Turner was selected No. 17 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. He became the sixth-highest drafted cornerback from Alabama after Mark Barron, who went No. 7 overall in 2012, Antonio Langham, Dee Milliner and Patrick Surtain II — all of whom were selected with the No. 9 overall pick — and Marlon Humphry, who was taken No. 16 overall in 2017.

Arnold got a big ovation as he walked on stage Thursday night, having been selected to Detriot, which is hosting the draft this year. He got high praise from his former coach Nick Saban and teammate Jalen Milroe after he finally heard his name called.