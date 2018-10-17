TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Josh Jacobs couldn’t contain his laughter. The Alabama running back was all smiles when the topic of Butch Jones came up. The former Tennessee head coach is now on the opposite side of the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry as an offensive analyst for Alabama. However, that hasn’t stopped Crimson Tide players for sending some good-natured ribbing his way.

“We kind of joke with him about the situation,” Jacobs said. “He’s, you know, never smoked the cigar before. We’re trying to make that a goal of his.”

Jones, who served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2013-17, has a 0-5 record against Alabama and has been outscored 192-61 over that span. He’s been the butt of many jokes since he was labeled as an “intern” by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after taking the analyst job with the Crimson Tide.

The truth is Jones is actually a valuable asset to the Crimson Tide. While he’s not allowed to coach players on the field, the advice and input he provides to Alabama’s staff leading into a game is nothing to scoff at.

“Butch is a very bright guy, and he’s done a really good job of that,” Saban said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. “Basically what he does is assist [offensive coordinator] Mike [Locksley] as much as possible. He always gives me a little summary of things that he thinks we need to work on on offense just from an overall view from a thousand feet type of thing which has been very helpful.”

