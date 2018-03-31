TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Name tags weren’t needed, but there might have been a few double takes the first couple days of spring practice.

Alabama added a total of six new assistant coaches over the offseason. That’s not counting familiar faces such as Mike Locksley or Tosh Lupoi, who were promoted to offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator respectively, or Joe Pannunzio, who will coach running backs after previously overseeing special teams and tight ends.



Outside of those three, the list of fresh faces is rather long.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pete Golding was brought on to serve as a co-defensive coordinator and coach inside linebackers, Craig Kuligowski will be the new defensive line coach and Karl Scott will coach defensive backs.

Offensively, Josh Gattis will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach wide receivers, while Dan Enos will coach quarterbacks. Jeff Banks will take over for Pannunzio coaching tight ends and special teams. That leaves offensive line coach Brent Key as the lone assistant who did not see any change to his title from last season.

“You kind of get used to it. I mean that’s kind of how college ball is, especially at a program like here,” outside linebacker Christian Miller said of all the changes. “We’ve had our fair share of coaches come in and out, so you kind of learn how to adjust to new coaches. But you’re right, there’s a few newer guys than normal, but it’s been great so far. All of them are great guys, real passionate, great coaches. They’ve really embraced their roles, and I think we can all come together very well.”

Change is expected with such a high amount of turnover. Although, so far the alterations haven’t been too drastic.