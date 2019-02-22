TUSCALOOSA, Ala., — The story is familiar, but Alabama basketball is hoping to write a different ending.

For the second straight season, the Crimson Tide finds itself stumbling down the stretch. Last year, Alabama closed out its regular season on a five-game losing streak before keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament.

Things haven’t gotten that bad this season — at least not yet. Alabama (15-11, 6-7 in the SEC) heads into Saturday night’s game against Vanderbilt (9-17, 0-13) riding a three-game losing streak. Over that span, the Crimson Tide suffered back-to-back double-digit defeats to Auburn and Mississippi State before blowing a double-digit lead in the second half during a 65-56 loss to Texas A&M.

“Last year it got to five, and we ain’t going to make it to five,” forward Daniel Giddens said. “We're going to try to prevent that at all costs. But definitely, we’re staying together. We’re staying together in a way we didn’t really stay together last year.”

Saturday’s opponent couldn’t have come at a better time. Alabama’s struggles pale in comparison to Vanderbilt’s. The Commodores are winless in conference play and have lost their last 14 games. That includes a 77-67 home defeat to Alabama — the Crimson Tide’s most recent victory.

Still, coming off a season sweep to Texas A&M (11-14, 4-9), Alabama knows better than to take any opponent lightly.

“That makes them very, very dangerous because they’re coming in as a very desperate, hungry team,” Giddens said of Vanderbilt. “That’s the mindset we need to adapt for this game, become a very desperate, hungry team because we have goals and ambitions to have a postseason.”

“Desperate” was the word of the day as both Giddens and fellow forward Riley Norris used it to describe Alabama’s mindset heading into Saturday’s must-win game.