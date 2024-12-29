Pair of Alabama basketball players ruled out against South Dakota State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without a pair of newcomers for its final non-conference matchup. Freshman forward Derrion Reid and transfer guard Houston Mallette will both miss the Crimson Tide's game against South Dakota State.

Reid will miss Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, a UA spokesperson confirmed to Tide Illustrated. Reid did not join his teammates in pregame warm-ups Sunday and was seen with a boot on his right foot. Tide coach Nate Oats confirmed to Crimson Tide Sports Network that the injury occurred two days ago and Reid will be out today.

Reid, a five-star freshman in the Class of 2024, has appeared in all 12 games this season with three starts. He is averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in his first college season.

Mallette is also set to miss Sunday's game due to illness. Oats said that Mallette has been sick for the past three days and has not practiced. The Pepperdine transfer has appeared in four games since coming off his redshirt and is averaging 4.8 points and three rebounds per game.

Tipoff between Alabama and South Dakota State is set for 2 p.m. CT.