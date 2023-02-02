MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama will be without both of its senior starters at safety next season. However, there is reason to believe the backend of the Crimson Tide’s secondary will be in good hands.

At least that’s how DeMarcco Hellams sees things.

During Senior Bowl preparation in Mobile this week, the departing safety spoke glowingly of Alabama’s returning options, stating he doesn’t see the secondary taking a step back this year.

“I think there’s a lot of guys who stand out,” Hellams told Tide Illustrated. “Guys like Malachi [Moore], Kristian Story. There are younger guys coming in like Caleb [Downs], Jake Pope, DeVonta [Smith]. A lot of guys have the opportunity to play this year after learning from me and Jordan the past couple of years. I definitely think the secondary is in good hands.”

Along with Hellams, Alabama is losing three other starters from its nickel package in safety Jordan Battle, cornerback Eli Ricks and Brian Branch, who lined up at Star.

The unit returns two starting cornerbacks in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold as well as Malachi Moore, who started one game while serving as one of the regulars in the dime package.

Moore might be the most interesting of the bunch. The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back spent the majority of his snaps in the slot but also has the ability to drop back to safety or even line up at outside corner in a pinch.

“Malachi’s so good of a player that honestly he can be a plug-and-play guy,” Hellams said. “I think he can play safety and Star. I really think Malachi’s playing style, he has the opportunity to line up where he wants to play. A lot of people have seen him at Star, but in practice, he’s done a good job of repping at safety.”

Arnold could also be a versatile weapon. While he lined up almost exclusively on the perimeter last season, the 6-foot, 188-pound defender came to the Crimson Tide as the No. 4 safety in the 2021 class.

“He definitely has the skill set to play a lot of positions,” Hellams said. “He’s one of those Swiss Army knives on defense. He could be good at any spot you put him.”

Arnold’s role in next season’s defense might be influenced by the progression of Earl Little II. The former Rivals100 cornerback took part in just six snaps on special teams during his debut season at Alabama last season. However, he’s created a buzz around the program and is thought of as a prime candidate to break into the first-team defense this spring.

“Earl looks good in practice,” Hellams said. “The thing I like about Earl is he’s a great competitor. That’s always good to have on the field. You need guys who like to compete, guys who know the game of football. Earl’s a really good a recognizing routes and everything. I think he’s going to be a really good player.”

Spring camp will also provide a look at a pair of freshmen safeties in five-star talent Caleb Downs and former two-way star Brayson Hubbard.

Downs is rated as the top safety and No. 9 overall player in this year’s class. The 6-foot, 195-pound defender took part in the team’s Sugar Bowl preparations last month and is expected to fight for a starting spot immediately at Alabama.

"He’s a guy we’re going to look to move around a little bit in the Star position and the safety role,” Battle told Tide Illustrated last month. “He’s a physical guy, has great feet and has great speed as well."

Hubbard starred on both sides of the ball at Oceans Springs High School in Mississippi, passing for 5,288 yards and 55 touchdowns while rushing for 4,044 yards and 52 scores over his career. Like Downs, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound playmaker is expected to start his Crimson Tide career working at the safety and Star positions.

“Being a former offensive player helps him a whole lot,” Battle said last month. “Especially when you played offense and come to defense, you can kind of break down the offense a little easier.”