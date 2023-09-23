Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson left the field against Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon during the second quarter.

Nick Saban told the media that Lawson has a sprained ankle, a 'pretty good one' and will be day-to day.

Lawson was able to walk off of the field by himself and into the medical tent, where the training staff worked on the starting linebacker for a few minutes. As the first half concluded, Lawson did not return to the field and was eventually ruled out for the second half.

Before he went down, Lawson picked up one tackle and was credited with one quarterback hurry.

Heading into the game, Lawson is the Crimson Tide's leading tackler on defense with 25 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 2 sacks.

Following the injury, Jihaad Campbell took Lawson's place on defense, along with Trezman Marshall who continued to hold down the middle of the field throughout the matchup.

"Jihaad is great, that's my Muslim brother," said linebacker Chris Braswell. "He went out there and he did his thing, he prepared for it, and he's going to be that guy...You never know when your name is called."

Campbell finished the game with 7 tackles, including a massive hit on Jaxson Dart up the middle that knocked the opposing quarterback's helmet off. Marshall was also able to tally 3 tackles of his own.

Fellow linebacker Dallas Turner is optimistic about Lawson's recovery.

"Seeing Deontae go down hurt my heart, he's my brother," said Turner. "He's going to bounce back for sure, we have one of the best training staffs in the world."

Despite having one of the Crimson Tide's top leaders on defense go down with an injury, the elite defender might not be out for very long.