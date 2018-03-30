TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison aren’t walking through the doors during safety meetings anymore. In fact, the entirety of Alabama’s primary dime defense from last year is gone.



No one feels those absences more than Deionte Thompson. After making his first two career starts during Alabama’s run in the College Football Playoff, the redshirt junior safety returns as the most experienced member of the Crimson Tide’s secondary. Now he must not only step up as a starter but will also be thrust into a leadership position in what will be Alabama’s least experienced unit in years.

"It's kind of different. It's something that we have to get adjusted to,” Thompson said. “I think we're doing a really good job so far in the spring, and we're just going to be preparing and getting ready."

Despite his projected role on the team, Thompson said he isn’t expecting to walk into a leadership position right away. Such titles are earned on the field and in the locker room. The soft-spoken safety wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I lead by actions. Actions speak louder than words,” Thompson said. “I don't talk. I just go out there, and I do my job.”