It's easy to sell playing on the defensive line for the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide had another defensive lineman, Quinnen Williams, taken in the first round of the NFL draft last week going No. 3 overall to the New York Jets. Alabama signed six defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Possibly the best defensive line class in the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

It doesn't mean Alabama is slowing down when it comes to recruiting top players at the position. Alabama has a pair of interior defensive line commitments- Jayson Jones and Jah-Marien Latham. Jones is coming off a torn ACL which he suffered after his junior season. Latham is perhaps a little undervalued as a top recruit after winning Class 1A Lineman of the Year in Alabama.

Jones and Latham are still taking visits and enjoying the recruiting process. Jones recently said he will take official visits to Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Oregon. He committed to Alabama last summer, but has left the door open for other programs. Latham has taken some visits, but it will come as a major surprise if he flips. He is coached by former Alabama star, Michael Williams (2008 Crimson Tide signee).

Alabama has a new defensive line coach in Brian Baker who came from Mississippi State. Alabama can sell itself, but Coach Baker can also sell the fact on having a pair of defensive linemen he coached for the Bulldogs drafted in the first round last week.

McKinnley Jackson, five-star defensive tackle from George County High School in Mississippi, has been a top Alabama target for a long time. He has also been recruited by Coach Baker for a while. The former LSU commitment has Alabama high on his list.

Georgia commitment Jamil Burroughs has taken a few trips to Tuscaloosa this year including the A-Day game. Burroughs expects to return for an official visit (possibly this summer).

Alabama seems to always grab a few players from Louisiana. Jaquelin Roy and Jalen Lee are a pair of defensive tackles from the Bayou with heavy interest in Alabama.

There are a few others throughout the country with Alabama in consideration including Myles Murphy (the one from North Carolina, not the one from Georgia), Branard Wright from Texas and JuCo star Perrion Winfrey.



