It’s decision time for several Alabama players. Fresh off its disappointing 44-16 defeat to Clemson in the national championship game, Alabama will now turn its attention to next season. In doing so, it will wait to receive word from several draft-eligible underclassmen. Players have until Monday, Jan. 14 to declare for the NFL Draft. Alabama received a mixed bag of news Wednesday as cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis announced their intentions to return for their senior seasons, while quarterback Jalen Hurts put his name in the transfer database. Here’s a look at who else could be staying or leaving at Alabama in the coming days.

Players in the transfer database

Jalen Hurts, quarterback What it means for Alabama: Hurts took a big step towards leaving Alabama on Wednesday as he put his name in the NCAA’s transfer database. Schools can now contact the backup quarterback about a possible transfer. The loss of Hurts seems inevitable. Despite electing to stay with Alabama this season and play out his junior year as a backup behind Tua Tagovailoa, the Houston native is simply too good not to start. Hurts, a former SEC Offensive Player of the Year, has posted a 26-2 record as a starter and orchestrated a second-half comeback for Alabama in this year’s SEC Championship Game. Through 13 games this season, he completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 765 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. After graduating this year, Hurts is eligible to play immediately at the school of his choice. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. If Hurts leaves, Alabama will be left with four scholarship quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Paul Tyson and Taulia Tagovailoa. Richie Petitbon, offensive lineman What it means for Alabama: Petitbon announced his decision to transfer in December. Like Hurts, the redshirt junior graduated last month and can play at the school of his choosing. Petitbon appeared in six games for Alabama, earning a 64.2 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The former four-star recruit would have helped Alabama add to its depth on the offensive line next season but wasn’t expected to break into the Crimson Tide’s first-team unit.

Players who have announced their return

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman What it means for Alabama: Perhaps the most welcomed of Wednesday's news occurred when Davis announced his decision to forgo the NFL draft and return for his senior season. The 6-foot-7, 306-pound defensive end might be the only returning starter on the defensive line next season as Isaiah Buggs graduated and Quinnen Williams projects to be an early first-round pick. Davis didn’t have the season many expected this year, tallying just 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss. However, the hulking defensive lineman should play a key role on next year’s defense. Davis’ return will also provide depth at an area where Alabama projects to be thin at next season. Trevon Diggs, defensive back What it means for Alabama: Like Davis, Diggs announced his decision to return on Wednesday. The move was expected as the junior cornerback suffered a season-ending foot injury against Arkansas in October. His decision to forgo the draft ensures more depth for what could be a potent Alabama secondary next season. Diggs played in six games this past season, tallying 20 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defensive back started opposite of cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Patrick Surtain before going down to injury. According to AL.com, Diggs was expected to miss 4-6 months following his injury. Assuming he can make a full recovery, he should be a favorite to retake his starting role at cornerback in Alabama’s first-team offensive next season. Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker What it means for Alabama: Lewis was unable to return from injury in time to help Alabama during the College Football Playoff. However, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound outside linebacker announced last month that he will be coming back for his senior season. “I thought about (the NFL), but I want to play,” Lewis said before the Orange Bowl, according to The Tuscaloosa News. “I want to have a legacy when I leave Alabama. I’ll be back.” Lewis underwent ACL surgery in July. Despite returning to practice prior to the SEC Championship Game, he was not able to appear in any games this season. That came after a sophomore season in which he missed 10 games with a biceps injury. If Lewis can stay healthy next season, he projects to be perhaps Alabama’s most dangerous pass-rusher. The former five-star will likely step into the starting role left behind by departing senior Christian Miller.

Players still making decisions