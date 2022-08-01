Decision Primer: Hunter Osborne

Hunter Osborne is considered one of the top players in the state of Alabama, in addition to the national recognition he's received thus far. Osborne has a slew of offers that include Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, LSU, and others.

Today, the Hewitt-Trussville product is set to make his decision later this evening at 6 pm.

According to sources, Osborne is down to finalists, including Alabama, Texas, Clemson, and Tennessee.