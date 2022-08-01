Decision Primer: Hunter Osborne
Hunter Osborne is considered one of the top players in the state of Alabama, in addition to the national recognition he's received thus far. Osborne has a slew of offers that include Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, LSU, and others.
Today, the Hewitt-Trussville product is set to make his decision later this evening at 6 pm.
According to sources, Osborne is down to finalists, including Alabama, Texas, Clemson, and Tennessee.
Prediction: Alabama
Why? The coaching staff seems to have done a tremendous job building a relationship and making sure that Osborne was considered a priority in the class. As in an in-state prospect and defensive lineman that stands 6-4, 265lbs, Osborne is a prospect the Tide typically does not turn down.
We will have feet on the ground for his commitment, so stay locked into TideIllustrated for updates throughout the day. Osborne is considered the 130th ranked player overall, the number 14 player in the state, and the number 10 player at his position with a 5.9 Rivals Rating.