Evan Neal, five-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will compete in his final game as a high school student-athlete on Friday night against Hoover High School.

"I am ecstatic about the game," Neal said. "It's my last high school game. It will be a great atmosphere, ESPN. Just go out and play.

"Overall, I feel like I've had a strong senior season. I feel like I've played my position well. I did my job to help my teammates and our team succeed."

A lot has been made about Neal's body transformation as he has become one of the premier overall players in the country.

"Sometimes I go back and watch my film from my freshman and sophomore years," he said. "I am just a whole different player now. I feel like I was really blessed to be able to come to IMG. They have helped me out so much and made me the player I am today.

"I've become a better player. It's always been my mind-set. Just to get better. My freshman, sophomore and even a little bit during my junior year I was a little heavy. I was a fat boy. I knew I needed to get in better shape.

"Bryan Buluga was at our school one day last spring He told my trainer that if he was a GM he wouldn't draft me because I am too overweight. He had an amazing career in the NFL. I took that as advice and motivation. I knew I needed to make a change and I did."