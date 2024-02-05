Five-star point guard Mikel Brown is one of the top class of 2025 prospects in the country … for the time being, at least. The Overtime Elite Star is still considering a reclassification to 2024 and could pull the trigger on such a move along with a spring commitment. For now, however, he’s amid a visit schedule that has him touring multiple campuses and mulling his options. With that in mind, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy takes a closer look at the Brown’s impending decision and the options that lay before him.

THE LEADER IN THE CLUBHOUSE: Alabama

Nate Oats and his staff like their chances to land Brown, especially if he reclassifies to 2024 as expected. The Tide hosted the five-star point guard for an official visit in mid-January, and the trip catapulted the Tide to front-runner status. There’s a strong relationship between Brown and the Alabama staff, and the program is well positioned to take him next year should he reclassify to 2024 as expected. Alabama should be treated as the ever-so-slight leader for now, but that’s subject to change if a visit to Texas materializes in the near future.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Texas

It’s a bit early to declare Texas the co-leader, especially considering the fact that Brown is yet to take an official to Austin. That said, the touted prospect and his family intend to get on campus in the coming months and say they’re working with the UT staff to finalize a date. When that trip takes place, the Longhorns will have every opportunity to seize the lead in the five-star’s recruitment, as the groundwork for a solid relationship has already been laid. There’s serious mutual interest between the sides here and things could move quickly if a visit takes place and goes well. Expect a visit date to be announced in the next week or two.

MAKING A MOVE: Ole Miss

Brown visited Ole Miss last week, and seems to have had his interest piqued by Chris Beard and his staff during the trip to say the least. According to Brown’s father, Beard spent a lot of one-on-one time with his son and the family came away impressed by the head coach’s confidence and plan for the future of the program. “The culture he’s built with those young men is amazing,” Brown Sr. told Rivals following the visit. The Rebels still have a bit of an uphill fight here but shouldn’t be counted out totally, as the mid-week visit made a massive impression.

WORTH MONITORING: Indiana and UCF