Rivals four-star offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson will announce his college decision today at 2:00 p.m. ct. Will he pledge to the Crimson Tide our will he announce for Georgia? If Ferguson does commit to Alabama today, he'll be the fourth offensive linemen in this class and he'll be the sixth commitment in the month of July for Alabama.

Stay with BamaInsider.com throughout the day and check back at 2:00 p.m. CT for the announcement.

