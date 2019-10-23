Will the Alabama Crimson Tide land the nation's top tight end? Arik Gilbert is set to announce his college this evening at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Gilbert released his final five on Tuesday morning.

The No.11 player in the Rivals100 from Marietta High School in Georgia, will announce his college decision this evening at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta around 5:00 p.m. (CST) during his All-American Bowl jersey presentation.

Gilbert released his final five on Tuesday morning which included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. Tennessee was noticeably absent from the list. The Vols were considered in his top two for several months during his recruitment.

Gilbert took his official visit to Alabama in June. It was his first OV which many felt was a bad sign for Alabama in the long run with official visits still to come to other top contenders in his recruitment.

Gilbert took official visits to Georgia, LSU and Texas this fall. He did not take an official visit to Clemson. He took an unofficial to LSU for the Texas A&M game in early September. Gilbert visited Georgia this past weekend.

To find out more about the recruitment of Gilbert by the Crimson Tide and a final prediction

