Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa along with Nick Saban are scheduled to have a press conference today at 11:00 a.m. CT. Here is what you need to know going into the highly anticipated announcement.

What we know for sure:

Tua Tagovailoa announced through social media on January 1 that he would be making a decision on Monday, January 6. On Friday, January 3, Tagovailoa along with his family met with doctors to receive an extensive review of how his hip was healing. On Sunday, January 5, the University of Alabama set a press conference for today, nearly one month after Tagovailoa held a press conference to say that he still had not made a decision about his future. On December 30, 2019 just days before the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Nick Saban publicly stated that Tagovailoa did receive a top 15 NFL Draft grade.

What we do not know

There seems to be just one person that knows exactly what Tagovailoa will decide today and that’s Tagovailoa. In a world of ambiguous social media tweets, Tagovailoa has posted to his Instagram and to his snap chat posts that have gave the Alabama football nation glimmers of hope that he would return for his senior season, even Alabama football tweeted out what looked to be promising social media messages with dominos falling after inside linebacker Dylan Moses announced he would be returning in 2020. On December 28, Tagovailoa posted this message on snap chat, “Gimme some time to be continued.” And another posted read, “Patience.”

If Tagovailoa declares for the NFL Draft

If Tagovailoa announces for the NFL Draft, he’ll join Jerry Jeudy, Jedirck Wills Jr., Terrell Lewis, and Xavier McKinney who have all announced that they will enter the 2020 NFL Draft and skip the 2020 season. If Tagovailoa does announce he’s entering the draft, that would also indicate that doctors who Tagovailoa recently met with gave him very promising news about the health of his hip, which Tagovailoa could share with NFL GMs and Scouts going into the new year.

If Tagovailoa says he’s returning to Alabama for 2020

If Tagovailoa announces that he is returning for the 2020 season, it means Alabama will not have Tagovailoa at quarterback during the spring season as he'd be in rehab and he’d join Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood, Alabama’s two juniors so far that have announced their returning for their senior seasons. If Tagovailoa does return it also means that likely a quarterback on the roster will transfer, the obvious being Mac Jones who just graduated from Alabama in December of 2019.

Career stats at Alabama

In just three seasons at Alabama, Tagovailoa has thrown for 7,442-yards with 87-touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. In nine games this season, Tagovailoa threw for 2,840-yards with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Alabama Junior Tracker

Leaving for the 2020 NFL Draft

Jerry Jeudy

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Terrell Lewis

Xavier McKinney

Returning for the 2020 Season

Dylan Moses

Alex Leatherwood

Landon Dickerson

Unannounced

Tua Tagovailoa

Najee Harris

Henry Ruggs III

DeVonta Smith