Kalen DeBoer is not as nationally known. The common SEC fan might mispronounce his name at first but the former Washington coach was the best option for the Crimson Tide for a few reasons.

First, DeBoer is a bigger winner than anybody on the list. He’s been the head coach in 116 football games and won 104 of them. He was 67-3 at Sioux Falls. He was 25-3 in two seasons with the Huskies, the best two seasons in program history.

If you don’t think winning is a skill, you’re foolish. Rounding up, DeBoer has won 90 percent of his games. By no means am I comparing him to Nick Saban (there is no comparison to the greatest college football coach of all time) but Saban won around 87 percent at Alabama, 80 percent in his career.

Combine DeBoer’s ability to win football games with Alabama’s talent and that’s a perfect set-up.

There will certainly be challenges – and pressure.

Winning at Sioux Falls and Washington is not like it will be winning in the SEC. Saban’s wild, incredible success will be a challenge. Winning 10 games is nice, taking your team to the conference championship is nice but that’s not the standard at Alabama. It’s national championships or bust from here on out. The Crimson Tide reached No. 1 in the rankings in every year under Saban except his first and his last, just mind-boggling to consider.

The SEC is a meat grinder like DeBoer has never seen. Just ask Jimbo Fisher, who was a massive disappointment at Texas A&M and got sent out of town on stacks of $100 bills but he’s not coaching there anymore.

Let DeBoer go 9-3 in his first season and the Alabama faithful will go ballistic. The calls to the Paul Finebaum Show will be more unhinged than normal. “Legend” will go into cardiac arrest. Saban retired and fans were putting presents outside his statue like he passed away. It just means more? No, it means everything.

Washington fans tailgated on boats outside the stadium – many of them Amazon and Microsoft execs – sipping their pinot and eating artisan cheese. On Alabama sports talk radio, they’ll be breaking down the spring practice depth chart in no time.



