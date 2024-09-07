PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kadyn Proctor out for Alabama's game against South Florida

Photo | Alabama Athletics
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor will not suit up for the Crimson Tide in its Week 2 clash against South Florida. Proctor injured his shoulder in warm-ups before Alabama's matchup against Western Kentucky last week.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday that Proctor was "more day-to-day than week-to-week". However, when appearing on the Crimson Tide Sports Network on Saturday, DeBoer said Proctor likely won't see the field Saturday."

"He's making that progress," DeBoer said. "Day to day. Hoping for next week that he's good to go."

Proctor walked onto Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium with some offensive line teammates and participated in a few warm-up drills before kickoff. He was later seen in uniform warming up with a brace on his left shoulder.

Starting left guard Tyler Booker warmed up with the first team at left tackle. Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark occupied Booker's spot at left guard.

Alabama kicks off against South Florida at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

