Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor will not suit up for the Crimson Tide in its Week 2 clash against South Florida. Proctor injured his shoulder in warm-ups before Alabama's matchup against Western Kentucky last week.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday that Proctor was "more day-to-day than week-to-week". However, when appearing on the Crimson Tide Sports Network on Saturday, DeBoer said Proctor likely won't see the field Saturday."

"He's making that progress," DeBoer said. "Day to day. Hoping for next week that he's good to go."

Proctor walked onto Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium with some offensive line teammates and participated in a few warm-up drills before kickoff. He was later seen in uniform warming up with a brace on his left shoulder.

Starting left guard Tyler Booker warmed up with the first team at left tackle. Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark occupied Booker's spot at left guard.

Alabama kicks off against South Florida at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.