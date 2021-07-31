Dayne Shor announces his commitment to Alabama

Dayne Shor, a four-star offensive tackle from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon to Alabama. Shor committed to the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Shor said his decision ultimately came down between the Crimson Tide and Aggies.

Shor is commitment No.14 for Alabama and the second offensive linemen in the 2022 class joining IMG Academy star Tyler Booker. Shor attended Alabama's spring game in April and returned to Tuscaloosa on June 25 for his official visit. He missed his entire junior season with a shoulder injury. He is back to 100-percent and is currently 6-foot-6, 305-pounds.