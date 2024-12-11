Dates for Alabama's full 2025 schedule announced

With Alabama missing out on the College Football Playoff, the attention turns to next season. Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide learned what the upcoming campaign will look like as the SEC unveiled the dates for its full conference slate.

Alabama will play the same conference opponents as this year but with the locations swapped. The dates for Alabama’s non-conference games have all been previously announced with the Tide beginning the season by traveling to Florida State on Aug. 30 before hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6 and Wisconsin on Sept. 13. Alabama will also face FCS foe Easter Illinois on Nov. 22.

For a second straight season, Alabama will open SEC play against Georgia. After beating the Bulldogs 41-34 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season, the Tide will travel to Athens for a Sept. 27 matchup. Alabama last played inside Sanford Stadium in 2015 when it beat Georgia 38-10. Just like this year, the game against Georgia will be preceded with an open week.

Following the game against Georgia, Alabama will host Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, as it looks to get revenge for this season’s loss in Nashville. After facing the Commodores, the Tide will travel to Missouri on Oct. 11. As per tradition, Alabama and Tennessee will meet on the third Saturday in October, as the Tide hosts the Volunteers on Oct. 18. From there, the Tide will travel to South Carolina on Oct. 25.

Alabama will have another open date on Nov. 1 before hosting LSU on Nov. 8. That will be one of three home games in the month of November, as the Tide will host Oklahoma (Nov. 15) and Eastern Illinois (Nov. 22) before traveling to Auburn on Nov. 29.