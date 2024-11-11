DaShawn Jones took advantage of opportunities in Alabama’s win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of Alabama’s key depth pieces in the secondary had the opportunity to shine in the Crimson Tide’s 34-14 win over LSU. Junior defensive back DaShawn Jones made an impact for the Tide’s defense in relief of injured safety DeVonta Smith.

Jones played 29 snaps against the Tigers and was an active member of the Crimson Tide’s defense. He finished the game with a season-high three tackles and had half a sack after blitzing off the edge and bringing down LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier along with Jihaad Campbell.

The play and Jones’ strong contributions off the bench didn’t come as a surprise to Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. The Wake Forest transfer was seen as a valuable addition for a young Alabama secondary given his previous experience. While he hasn’t made as big of an impact as his last season with the Demon Deacons, Jones has still played in all nine games for Alabama this season and has been a steady contributor when called upon.

“DaShawn, he’s been just right there ready to go,” DeBoer said Monday. “We’ve moved him around a bit with positions just because he’s a very versatile player. He’s got game experience just with his past and coming in, just kind of learning things and being ready to go. I’m really proud of him for that. So I’m excited about his growth that he’s had and the opportunities he’s taken advantage of like he did on Saturday.”

DeBoer hadn’t yet received a formal update on Smith by the time he spoke with reporters Monday but said Smith should be fine as the week goes on and the team will continue to evaluate. While Alabama will be eager to get its veteran starter at the Husky position back Jones’ play Saturday showcased his potential future impact in an expanded role as well as Alabama’s continued emphasis on working its secondary players at multiple positions.

Jones’ play is also representative of Alabama’s collective improvement as a defense. The Tide kept LSU out of the end zone for nearly the entire game and battled at a high level even after Smith and linebacker Que Robinson went down with injuries.

“I think our guys are taking steps in the right direction. I think we’re trending in the right direction as a defense. I do think that our players’ understanding of what we’re trying to do from a scheme standpoint, I think our players fundamentally are getting better and better. Our coaches are doing a really tremendous job of just continuing to build the fundamentals within our players. And they’re starting to play with a lot of offensive recognition and anticipation.”

Alabama will look to continue it’s upward momentum on the defensive end when it faces Mercer on Saturday. The Tide will take on the Bears at 1 p.m. CT Sunday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.