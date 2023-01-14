Alabama men's basketball announced that junior forward Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Miles sustained the injury during the preseason. He saw limited action in six games this season along with ongoing rehab since the original injury. After consulting with medical staff and Andrews’ Sports Medicine foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Norman Waldrop, it was determined to withhold Miles from basketball activities moving forward and focus on his rehabilitation.

Miles has been out since Alabama's game against Jackson State on Dec. 20. Following the Crimson Tide's SEC opener against Mississippi State, head coach Nate Oats stated his absence was due to a personal matter.The junior will be eligible to take a medical redshirt this season.

Miles averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over 6.5 minutes per game in six appearances this season. Last year, he avered 5.8 points and 3.3 boards over 17.2 minutes per game in 30 appearances, including two starts.