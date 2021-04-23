{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 18:01:00 -0500') }}
football
Daniel Wright to add quality depth for Alabama football's elite secondary
On this post spring observation video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides analysis on Daniel Wright. Wright has played in a total of 44 games for Alabama and enters the 2021 season as a RS-Senior. Do you foresee a big year from Wright on Alabama's defense?
