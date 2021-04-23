On this post spring observation video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides analysis on Daniel Wright. Wright has played in a total of 44 games for Alabama and enters the 2021 season as a RS-Senior. Do you foresee a big year from Wright on Alabama's defense?

