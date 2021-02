On today's BamaInsider player spotlight, we highlight Daniel Wright who is listed as a RS-Senior going into the 2021 season. Over the course of the past four seasons at Alabama, Wright has played in 44 games recording 86 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.

