This year’s NFL Draft is just one week away with the first round taking place on April 25 followed by the second and third rounds on April 26, and rounds 4–7 on April 27. Thursday, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah took some time to discuss the draft during a teleconference with the media. Earlier this week, Jeremiah released his NFL mock draft 3.0 with defensive lineman Quinnen Williams going No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders and offensive lineman Jonah Williams going No. 8 to the Detroit Lions. Here’s a look at what he had to say about those two as well as several other Alabama players who might be selected next week.

On Jonah Williams

"Look, Jonah’s played a lot of ball at a very high level against elite players. He’s played right tackle, he’s played left tackle. I believe he can kick inside. That’s, personally, where I think he’s going to end up. I think he’s going to be a very good player in there. But when you consider the number of snaps, the level of competition, the way he comes across in interviews with teams around the league. I’ve heard they’re very impressive. "To me, he’s the high-floor guy. Now, he doesn’t that type of size or elite athleticism that I would put the ceiling very high. But I think he’s got a chance to be just a real solid player, maybe could even be a Pro Bowl player on the inside, in my opinion.”

On Quinnen Williams possibly going No. 3 to the New York Jets

If the question is ‘What would I do?’ I would take Quinnen Williams, and I wouldn’t turn back. I would pair Quinnen Williams with Leonard Williams, and I think you’ve not only got guys that can rush a little bit, you’ve got guys that hold the point of attack. And in a division with the Patriots’ scheme that’s becoming increasingly interested in running the football, you’ve got something to hold up inside. I think he’d be a great fit."

On Josh Jacobs falling out of the first round in his latest mock draft

“On an early mock draft, a lot of times if I don’t have any intel I’ll go, ‘Hey, this is a player I’m high on.’ And I’ve been a Josh Jacobs guy from the jump. He’s still on my top 10 overall players how I rank them. But as you go deeper into mock drafts, you start hearing things. You start talking to people with teams. You start talking to people who know people. You follow who’s spending time with players. You just get more information. And the way I try to explain it is for the most part I try and do my mock draft with my ears based off what I’m hearing, and I do my top-50 list with my eyes, what I think of a player. “So I personally think that Josh Jacobs is one of the 10 best football players in the draft, and I can say that while also saying I don’t believe he’s going to go in the top 10. I think he’s likely to go in the 20s or the 30s when it’s all said and done.”



On Isaiah Buggs

“You’re always trying to find interior pressure. I’m a little bit surprised there hasn’t been as much love for him around the league as I thought there might be in talking to guys. He’s somebody who can move around the line of scrimmage. He’s got some power. He’s got some get-off. The effort was a little bit inconsistent, I didn’t love that. But I had him kind of in that fourth-round range, and all the teams I’ve talked to, when his name’s come up I’ve got that he’s more than likely to go after that. So, I think you’re probably talking fifth- or sixth-round pick on him.”

On Christian Miller