Here we go again.

On the surface, it sounded like a compliment. Chances are, Dan Mullen meant it that way. However, when asked to describe Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, the Florida head coach used that pesky word that doesn’t seem to sit well with the Crimson Tide — “managing.”

“He’s a guy that has had a great year, very similar to Kyle (Trask),” Mullen said of Jones. “He does a great job managing their offense, distributing the ball to all the different playmakers, getting them in the right place at the right time, taking what the defense gives him.”

Jones has been fighting a game-manager label this season, despite leading the nation in passer efficiency rating (203.9) and yards per attempt (11.7).

Before this year’s Iron Bowl, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made a similar statement to Mullen’s, stating that Jones “does a great job managing the game, getting the ball to his players around him.” That quote wasn’t taken well by Alabama players, who passed it around the locker room. Senior receiver DeVonta Smith said he even sent it to Jones after hearing about it.

The Alabama quarterback responded by completing 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over the Tigers.

“It was just funny just seeing that,” Smith said following the Iron Bowl. “But I mean, at the end of the day, people are gonna talk, they’re gonna do what they want. At the end of the day, we’re just gonna show up, execute the game plan and do what we’ve gotta do.”

Smith wasn’t the only one who commented on the perceived disrespect. The Monday after the game, Alabama’s graphics team joined in on the fun, coming out with a poster of Jones with Nix’s silhouette in the background and the caption "Manager Material."