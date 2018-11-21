TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s top back should be available for the Iron Bowl. After sustaining a “mild concussion” over the weekend, Damien Harris cleared Alabama’s concussion protocol and is expected to play in Saturday’s game against Auburn.

“He cleared and he practiced yesterday,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “We hope without setback, he’ll be OK.”

Harris picked up the concussion after landing on his head following a 73-yard run during the third quarter of Alabama’s 50-17 victory over The Citadel. During Tuesday’s media viewing period, he was seen participating in drills in a black, no-contact jersey.

Harris, a senior, is Alabama’s leading rusher with 679 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 carries. He also leads Alabama backs with 166 yards on 16 receptions.

Saban also provided updates on starting offensive linemen Deonte Brown (turf toe) and Alex Leatherwood (ankle). Brown missed last week’s game, after sustaining his turf toe injury against Mississippi State and was replaced by Lester Cotton. Leatherwood was forced to leave last week’s game in the third quarter and was replaced by Joshua Casher.

Brown practiced with the team the past two days while Leatherwood watched off to the side. Neither worked with the first-team offense during media viewing periods, as Alabama lined up with Jonah Williams, Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Casher and Jedrick Wills from left to right. During the teleconference, Saban said both Brown and Leatherwood would be available for Wednesday’s practice.

“When you have injured players, you just have to go day to day. Even though they practiced, what are their issues going to be moving forward? They’re day to day but we’re optimistic that both guys are making very good progress.”

Alabama concludes its regular-season schedule Saturday as it hosts Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.