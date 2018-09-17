Harris was all smiles during Alabama’s 62-7 rout over the Rebels. His 43-yard stroll down the right sideline led to a season-high 62 yards on just five carries and gave the senior back his first touchdown on what has so far been a quiet farewell tour.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Damien Harris put a finger to his mouth, silencing an Ole Miss crowd in the end zone after breaking a touchdown run on his first carry of the game. It was the Alabama back’s turn to make some noise.

Harris is averaging eight carries per game this season. With 178 rushing yards through three games, he’s currently on pace to fall short of becoming the first Alabama running back to rush for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. However, none of that seems to matter to the senior, who says he’s soaking up every remaining minute of his college career.



“I mean, that’s the goal. With all the things that go into this game, I think it’s important to remember just to have fun,” Harris said. “Why are we playing this game, why do we start playing this game at such a young age? It’s my last year, the last time I get to go through this year with this team, these coaches, I just try to enjoy it a much as I can.”

This week Harris will look to continue the fun against what has been one of his favorite opponents. Harris has eclipsed the century mark in both of his past two meetings against Texas A&M, piling up a combined 252 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, an average of 8.12 yards per attempt.

