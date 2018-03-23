TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Call this Damien Harris’ trendsetter season. Coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season, many were surprised when Alabama running back elected to return for his senior season instead of departing for the NFL Draft.

In the past, Alabama’s top junior playmakers have elected to forgo their senior years. Heisman Trophy winners Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry both left after three seasons, as did receivers Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and, most recently, Calvin Ridley.

That just wasn’t Harris’ style.

"I just wanted to be a part of this program for another year,” Harris explained Thursday. “I could give you guys a lot of Xs and Os for why I should leave or why I should stay, but at the end of the day, I felt very blessed to be a part of this program for three years. When I was making my decision, that was kind of what was heavy on my mind.”