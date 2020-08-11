The University of Alabama is very much in play for three-star tight end Jalen Shead . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

The University of Alabama wanted to sign a pair of tight ends last time around, but there's probably only room for one player in 2021.

The Crimson Tide will say goodbye to at least two of the seven scholarship tight ends following the 2020 season when Miller Forristall and graduate transfer Carl Tucker from North Carolina exhaust their eligibility.

On Monday, Shead announced a top three of Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.