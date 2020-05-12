The Crimson Tide is in the hunt for four-star athlete Terrion Arnold . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

The four-star athlete has emerged as a priority target for the Crimson Tide. Arnold profiles as a defensive back at the next level, but with his athleticism, he could do just about anything he wants.

Arnold finished 2019 with a team-high 108 tackles. He also hauled in 34 receptions for 786 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Oh, and he carried the ball 16 times for 207 yards and an additional score.

Alabama will likely lose defensive back Patrick Surtain II to the NFL Draft in 2021, but barring a monster year from others, he should be the only member of the secondary unable to return for 2021.

Still, the Crimson Tide will probably look to sign four or five defensive backs in the 2021 class. It's safe to say Alabama's staff hopes Arnold is one of those guys.