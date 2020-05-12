Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star prospect Terrion Arnold
The Crimson Tide is in the hunt for four-star athlete Terrion Arnold. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.
Don't miss: Bone's recruiting board
2022 WR lands Alabama offer, calls former Crimson Tide standout his idol
Mizzou TE commit 'speechless' after receiving Alabama Crimson Tide offer
The prospect
Background
The four-star athlete has emerged as a priority target for the Crimson Tide. Arnold profiles as a defensive back at the next level, but with his athleticism, he could do just about anything he wants.
Arnold finished 2019 with a team-high 108 tackles. He also hauled in 34 receptions for 786 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Oh, and he carried the ball 16 times for 207 yards and an additional score.
Alabama will likely lose defensive back Patrick Surtain II to the NFL Draft in 2021, but barring a monster year from others, he should be the only member of the secondary unable to return for 2021.
Still, the Crimson Tide will probably look to sign four or five defensive backs in the 2021 class. It's safe to say Alabama's staff hopes Arnold is one of those guys.
We're playing basketball
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news