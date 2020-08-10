 Alabama recruiting schedule: Malcolm Johnson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 16:22:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: An update on four-star WR Malcolm Johnson

Bama Insider • BamaInsider
Staff

The University of Alabama is very much in play for four-star receiver Malcolm Johnson. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Check out Bone's recruiting board


Background

Johnson announced a top five on Saturday: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.

Alabama is already loaded at the receiver position with commitments from Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary.

The trio of receivers ranks third, 17th and 20th at the position.

Johnson doesn't rank as highly (40th), but he and Leary are widely regarded as two of the fastest receivers in the 2021 class. Plus, with the weird off season affecting the ranking process, both Leary and Johnson could see significant rises before signing day rolls around.

Could Bryce Young have an impact on Johnson's decision?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}