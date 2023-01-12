The Alabama Players of the Year Banquet is always a star-studded event, and this year was no different. This year Alabama 2025 wide receiver commit Ryan Williams came away with the biggest prize as he was named the state's Mr. Football.

The speedy Saraland High School playmaker capped off a 42-touchdown season by leading his team to the 6A state title. Williams was the first sophomore in history to win the award. The four-star talent is only getting better, and this may not be the last time we hear his name called for the honor.

Today we take a quick look at how Alabama signees/commits & targets fared.