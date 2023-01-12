Crimson Tide represented well at ASWA football awards banquet
The Alabama Players of the Year Banquet is always a star-studded event, and this year was no different. This year Alabama 2025 wide receiver commit Ryan Williams came away with the biggest prize as he was named the state's Mr. Football.
The speedy Saraland High School playmaker capped off a 42-touchdown season by leading his team to the 6A state title. Williams was the first sophomore in history to win the award. The four-star talent is only getting better, and this may not be the last time we hear his name called for the honor.
Today we take a quick look at how Alabama signees/commits & targets fared.
Class 1A Back of the Year: Elba (Ala.) — Alvin Henderson, Elba HS
Henderson has north of 40 offers with schools still continuing to take interest after he ran for 2000+ yards. He will be a force for years to come. Henderson won the award over Daylon Edmunds of Millry and Brayden Huebner of Leroy.
Class 3A Lineman of the Year: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian HS (Alabama commit)
The Rivals250 prospect won the award over Koby Keenan of Mars Hill Bible and Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill.
Class 4A Lineman of the Year: RyQueze McElderry (Alabama signee)
McElderry has already joined Alabama but isn't done taking home high school awards. The mammoth offensive lineman earned the honor over Tae Diamond of Cherokee County & Jashawn Cooper from Montgomery Academy.
Class 5A Lineman of the Year: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson HS
Grady really took off this year earning national accolades. He beat out Kavion Henderson of Leeds & Alabama signee Yhonzae Pierre for the award.
Grady was offered by Alabama late last season and should be a highly-regarded recruit the rest of the way.
Class 6A Back of the Year: Ryan Williams, Saraland HS (Alabama commit)
Williams started things off by winning this award before being named Mr.Football. He beat out Cole Gamble of Mountian Brook & Earl Woods of Hueytown, who won the award last season.
Other players with honorable mentions:
Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama signee) - Class 5A Lineman
Wilkin Formby (Alabama signee) - Class 6A Lineman
Jaquavious Russaw (Alabama signee) - Class 6A Lineman
