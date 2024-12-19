Could Zay Mincey be Alabama's next breakout safety?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last time Alabama lost a starting safety to injury a breakout replacement emerged. Could that be the case again beginning with the Crimson Tide’s ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Michigan later this month?

Graduate safety Malachi Moore underwent surgery on a lingering injury Wednesday, putting an end to his Alabama career by ruling him out of the bowl matchup. The Tide hasn’t fully settled on a replacement for the injured team captain, but freshman defensive back Zavier Mincey is the early favorite to step into the first-team defense.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack singled out Mincey, stating that he’s been someone he has seen “trend in the right direction all season long.”

“I think you'll see his role continue to grow within our defense within the bowl game preparation and then beyond that,” Wommack said. “Very excited about what him and what he's doing. There's a number of young DBs that I think are going to be expected to step up in certain ways.”

Mincey signed with Alabama as the No. 5 cornerback in the 2024 class. However, the 6-foot-3, 204-pound defender transitioned to safety midway through the year.

“Here's a dude that 6-2. He's over 200 pounds now,” Wommack said. “He has great coverage skills because he's played the corner position his whole career. Now he's moved to the safety position. He has the physicality. He has the ability to do diagnose -- which certainly the safety position makes a lot more checks and communication, all those things. Then he's got a natural feel for when the ball is in the air as a post safety or drop-in safety, or all that other stuff. To me, the sky's the limit for him and I'm really excited with what I've seen thus far from him at the safety position."

Alabama lost starting safety Keon Sabb for the season after he suffered a lower-body injury in October. The Tide was able to replace the Michigan transfer with sophomore Bray Hubbard, who took advantage of the opportunity by finishing off the season as one of the most productive members in the secondary. Thursday, Hubbard expressed confidence that Mincey could follow in his footsteps if provided the opportunity.

“Zay’s a great player, very smart, very talented,” Hubbard said. “We all played together out there on the field every day. The transition for him has been very smooth. He’s made a bunch of crazy plays, so I’ve been impressed with the way he’s been playing.”

No. 11 Alabama (9-3) will face off against Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.