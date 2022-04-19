Consistency has been key for Alabama with elite RB Richard Young

Richard Young, the No. 2 running back in the country, returned to Alabama this past weekend for A-Day. Young has visited Alabama twice in 2022 and continues to grow more comfortable with the Crimson Tide after each visit. BamaInsider spoke with Lehigh High School head coach James Chaney about Young's trip to Tuscaloosa.

"I think the visit went well," Coach Chaney said. "He said he enjoyed it. He has been there a few times and went up there this weekend with his uncle. I don't think it was anything different other than the spring game.

"It was his first time going to their spring game. It's impressive. He saw a game day type atmosphere. The thing with Alabama is just the consistency. Everything they do is very consistent, and it held true this past weekend."

Coach Chaney hosted Nick Saban in January and has been in regular contact with Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie throughout Young's recruitment. Coach Chaney said Alabama hasn't over or under recruited his star athlete. They present the opportunity for success in Tuscaloosa, and it resonates with how Young is wired.

"They are consistent winners," the coach said. "They are always in the hunt for the national championship. They have a superstar head coach and a superstar coaching staff. I think it's every kid's dream to play football in Tuscaloosa, Alabama."

There has been plenty of speculation about Young favoring Alabama, but Coach Chaney believes it's still a very tight race for his signature. Young will likely take all five official visits during the summer which includes a return to Alabama. His top seven: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

"He has always talked about Alabama," Coach Chaney said. "He has also talked a lot about Ohio State. Tony Alford (Ohio State running backs coach) got on him early. He's a heck of a recruiter. Dell McGee at Georgia has also recruited him for a while. There are some really good coaches, but also really good recruiters coming after him.

"He was able to narrow 40+ offers down to seven. I think what makes it such a hard choice is just how great of a job these coaches do in recruiting him. I don't envy his position. Most of the top schools have great facilities, coaches and you can get a great education.

"He just wants a chance. He wants to be on a great team with great coaches. He wants to be in a good situation. He wants to feel good when he visits there. He wants to be challenged. He wants to work. You are in the top 1% of all football players if you are recruited by Alabama. Whether you make it to the NFL or not you are going to reap the benefits by going to school there."

Leigh High School will begin spring practice soon with coaches from every area of the country making a pit stop to see Young along with teammates. Young hopes the interest in him will also help generate interest and offers for others. He is currently focused on his track season with district, region and state track meets in the near future.

Coach Chaney was asked how much NIL is playing a factor in the recruiting process, and while he sees how quickly things have changed, he doesn't expect Coach Saban to sit in the front row of any upcoming auctions.

"I don't see Nick Saban as being one who wants to the highest bidder," Coach Chaney said. "He wants kids who want to win. He wants to make sure these kids benefit from winning. He's not trying to bring in kids who want the best deal they can get."

