“It’s been good,” Jones said. “I learned a lot from Tua. He still helps us out. But it is my team. I think they’ve done well rallying around me, helping me out and making me look good. But it’s what everybody does around me that makes it easier.”

ORLANDO, Fla. — This is Mac Jones’ team now, and he knows it. After starting Alabama’s past two games in replacement of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Jones confidently spoke to reporters following the Crimson Tide’s practice Saturday in preparation of next week’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan.

Jones is coming off a solid performance in the Iron Bowl where he completed 26 of 39 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. While Alabama came up short, the redshirt sophomore’s performance against a stout Auburn defense answered several questions about his capability to lead the Crimson Tide’s offense in big games.

“I think the big thing with Mac is he doesn’t really have anything to prove,” Saban said. “I think what he needs to do is do his job well. We have a lot of other guys around him that can make plays. He doesn’t have to try to live up or be anybody but himself in terms of what he does as a player, and that’s what we’ve tried to get him to stay focused on.

“You don’t have to press. You don’t have to prove. You just have to do your job. And he’s done a pretty good job of that so far.”



Jones has played in 11 games this season, completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 1,176 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. His 181.11 quarterback rating would rank sixth in the nation if he had enough attempts to qualify.

Even more encouraging for Alabama has been Jones’ improvement on downfield passes. Against Auburn, the right-hander was 11 of 17 for 274 yards and a touchdown with an interception on passes that traveled 10 or more yards in the air. That’s a step up from his first start against Arkansas where he attempted just six passes of 10 or more yards.

“A lot of growth. He’s a great leader on and off the field,” offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. said. “Great quarterback, very smart. And I feel like he really stepped in and did his job. From the beginning, even when he wasn’t playing, he still was on top of his thing. So now, it’s just kind of him going in there and executing.”

Another strong performance from Jones against a Michigan team which ranks No. 7 in the nation in total defense could be the first step toward the quarterback locking up the starting role next year. While Tagovailoa is still deciding whether or not to declare for the NFL Draft following his season-ending hip injury last month, many still project him to be an early first-round pick next spring. If the left-hander does elect to leave, Jones would seemingly have a leg up in the quarterback competition with Taulia Tagovailoa, Paul Tyson and signee Bryce Young.

However, instead of focusing on the future, Jones’ mindset is currently on figuring out a Michigan pass defense which ranks No. 5 in the nation, holding opponents to 173.8 yards per game through the air.

“I’m just playing it play by play, down by down,” he said. “Just trying to do my job to the best of my ability and everything will kind of play out how it plays out.”

No. 13 Alabama will play No. 14 Michigan on Wednesday at noon CT inside Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.