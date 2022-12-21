One of the most interesting recruiting battles in the 2023 class came to a close on Wednesday when four-star defensive end/linebacker Jaquavious Russaw signed with Alabama. Russaw kept his cards close to his vest with his recruiting process leaving fans in suspense down to a thrilling end.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Playing for Montgomery’s (Ala.) Carver High School, Russaw terrorized 6A offenses collapsing pockets and crushing quarterbacks. Roaming the field as a linebacker for the Wolverines, anyone holding the pigskin was a target for Russaw. Pound for pound, Russaw is one of the hardest hitters in the 2023 class.

WHAT MAKES RUSSAW DIFFERENT

Working in Alabama’s scheme, Russaw brings versatility to the field. He may not run the fastest 40-yard dash, but when he is tracking a quarterback or ball carrier it looks like he has 4.3 speed. The Tide can line him up at backer, rush him off the edge, or drop him into coverage. He will be an every down backer at the next level, and one who can contribute early.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ALABAMA

Landing Russaw was not an easy process for Alabama. Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Auburn were heavily involved throughout the fall months. Russaw would be a big win for any college football program because of his talent and getting him keeps away a future all-conference performer from top competitors.