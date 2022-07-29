Commitment Breakdown: Four-star RB Richard Young to Alabama

The legendary recruiting abilities of the Crimson Tide under head coach Nick Saban took another stride forward Friday night landing four-star running back Richard Young out of Florida. The addition of Young gives Alabama the top two 2023 backs in the nation.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Alabama is getting a bruising tailback that can carry the rock 20-plus times a game. There is a long history of Bama backs similar to Young that have pounded their way through SEC defenses helping bring home championship banners; Young has the same capabilities.

WHAT MAKES YOUNG DIFFERENT

Young’s athleticism and power in between the tackles makes him different than the rest. Opposing Florida squads know Lehigh Acres is going to feed him the rock, yet Young was able to plow through 7A defenses averaging 175.5 yards per games as a junior. When Young wants to turn it on, he can carry a team on his back down the stretch in tight fourth quarter games.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE CRIMSON TIDE

Young committing to Alabama when the Tide already has top-rated tailback Justice Haynes tied to the class speaks to the tradition and respect of head coach Nick Saban. Young’s willingness to come aboard knowing Haynes is coming speaks to his competitive nature. From a team perspective, having a one-two punch of Young and Haynes is a nightmare scenario for SEC defenses.

From the recruiting trail, the addition of Young moves Alabama from ninth to fifth in the Rivals’ team recruiting rankings. Any lingering questions about Alabama’s ability to recruit in the changing landscape was just put to rest.