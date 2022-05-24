Commitment Breakdown: Four-star QB Eli Holstein to Alabama

"At Alabama, you get what you get," Holstein told Rivals earlier this month. "They tell you straight-forward. I'm talking to Coach O'Brien weekly and Coach Saban every other week pretty much. In conversations, we get more personal every time we talk."

Holstein, a former Texas A&M pledge, reopened his recruitment in March amid a push from Nick Saban , offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and the Crimson Tide.

Holstein possesses the adequate size and arm strength to play at a high level in college, and flashes it multiple times on film from his junior season that saw him lead Zachary to a perfect 15-0 record and a 5A state championship in Louisiana.

His ability to scramble and move outside of the pocket was also on display as he quietly was one of the more proficient signal-callers in the country at extending plays last season. Holstein rushed for 523 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior year to go along with 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air. He isn't a true dual-threat, but he is reliable enough to extend plays with his mobility.

At Alabama in Bill O'Brien's system, Holstein almost perfectly fits the mold as a player that has a high IQ in the pocket and can make quick, decisive decisions against solid competition.

Holstein is an accurate passer that doesn't take many risks, but that shows as the sacrifice for not making many mistakes and limiting turnovers.

A signal-caller with a boatload of upside, Holstein's best years in college may come in the latter half of his time in Tuscaloosa with development in Bill O'Brien's system. There won't be a rush for him to hit the field, which will give him ample time to adjust to the college game.