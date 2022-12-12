The battle for the top-rated 2023 class continues between Georgia and Alabama. The Crimson Tide landed a heavyweight in five-star defensive end Keon Keeley Monday afternoon tipping the scales in their favor. Keeley is the second five-star Alabama has tied to the class helping them regain the top spot on the team rankings.

WHAT BAMA IS GETTING IN KEELEY

Keeley is an explosive force off the edge. Taking on 2M Florida squads with Berkeley Prep, offensive tackles struggled to keep Keeley out of the pocket. Through 11 games, Keeley was credited with 40 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, and 17 sacks.

WHAT MAKES KEELEY DIFFERENT

Keeley has all the intangibles to be a future All-American. With great height and a long wingspan, Keeley has a burst off the ball that puts offensive tackles on their heels. Once on Bama’s campus, the moves will evolve, and the muscle mass will be put on the frame helping take his game to another level. Keeley can be an early contributor to Alabama, but give him a couple of years to further develop his game, then he will be dominating fixture in the SEC.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ALABAMA

Adding a five-star is great for bragging rights, but Keeley’s commitment brings more. In the SEC, having a presence off the edge that can disrupt timing on passes and flush quarterbacks out of the pocket is key. Keeley brings all the potential possible with him to help continue Bama’s winning ways in Tuscaloosa.